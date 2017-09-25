Heartfelt messages left for woman who drowned in lagoon

The body of a woman was pulled from Ululah Lagoon on Saturday.

THE Fraser Coast community has left heartfelt messages for the family of the woman believed to have drowned in Ululah Lagoon.

The body of an elderly woman was pulled from the popular lagoon on Saturday.

Chronicle reader Amanda Jayne Kinnane said Rest In Peace love.

"Thoughts are with her family," she said.

Sarah Louise Searle thanked everyone who wished the family their condolences.

"Unfortunately it's something that shouldn't of happened," she said.

"Don't be afraid to go back to Ululah, it was just time for her to be with her husband."

Renee Lowrie said her thoughts were with the family following the tragedy.

Barbara Lawther was saddened by the news.

"So sad...heart felt condolences to the family."

Michelle Champney's thoughts go out to the family.

"That is so sad, she must of fell in and no one saw her.. that's a shame, my thoughts go out to her family."

Trish Mason didn't think the lagoon was deep enough for an adult to drown in.

