Heartfelt messages for woman found dead on beach at Torquay

MUCH LOVED: Hervey Bay's Elisa Albrecht with a friend on the beach.

THE community has left heartfelt messages for the Fraser Coast's Elisa Albrecht after her family shared the story of the woman behind the headline.

She first made the news when her body was found on a beach at Torquay.

But the family of Elisa Albrecht shared a story with the community to let people to know just how special the woman behind the headline really was.

Chronicle reader Rita Looney shared special memories with Mrs Albrecht.

"An amazing sweet lady...so happy to have had the blessing and honour of sharing some of her beach walks with her beloved dog Ralph," Ms Looney said.

"RIP sweet Lisa."

Mozzie Maynes said she enjoyed the time she had with the much-loved 89-year-old.

"I've enjoyed our good mornings and small chats over the years, I'll miss seeing you," she said.

Rochelle Howe said she had the pleasure of living next to Mrs Albrecht for a couple of years.

Hervey Bay's Elisa Albrecht in her beloved garden. Contributed

"She was always popping over the fence to say hello and to watch my son (two at the time) and pass on her clippings from her much loved garden," Ms Howe said.

"May she now be at peace."

Hailee Everard was saddened by the news.

Susan Carmichael said she wondered about Mrs Albrecht's life before the beach and left condolences for the family.

"I was wondering about her life before the beach and felt sad that was all she may have been known for, it's a lovely thing sharing what must of been a very interesting life," she said.

Other residents left their wishes for Mrs Albrecht to Rest In Peace.

