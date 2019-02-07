Menu
Marcus Curd, owner of Lenard's Chicken in Hervey Bay, with the new charity tin that he says is filling up quickly thanks to donations from his customers.
HEARTLESS: Shop owner shares anger after charity tin stolen

Carlie Walker
7th Feb 2019 2:20 PM | Updated: 8th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
A HERVEY Bay shop owner has shared his anger and disappointment after a charity tin was stolen from his business.

Marcus Curb, owner of Lenard's Chicken in Hervey Bay, said it was frustrating that people would choose to commit such a heartless crime.

"Especially when they have to jump the counter to get it," he said.

Three people were allegedly involved in the incident, with Hervey Bay police charging one man, 25, with stealing and investigating two teenage boys.

The charity tin, which was raising funds for the Leukemia Foundation, was "pretty much full," Mr Curd said.

Not only had customers put coins in, but some had put $5 or $10 notes in the tin.

Mr Curd said the Leukemia Foundation was close to his heart as he had family members who had battled the disease, including an aunt who had died of leukemia.

He said he strongly believed that there would one day be a cure and the money in that tin could have gone towards that noble cause.

Mr Curd said businesses were sick of people shoplifting - but this incident especially sickened him because the funds were meant to go to an important cause.

"It's not stealing from me, it's stealing from charity," he said.

Senior Constable Jules Tyson said the theft of charity tins was not something encountered in the region very often.

He said the theft of charity tins was concerning.

"People are donating to charity to help vulnerable people," he said.

He described those who took tins intended for good causes as "desperate people".

"It's not something we see too much," Snr Const Tyson said.

