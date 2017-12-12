Heartless thieves steal Christmas from mum and daughter

Jenna Bradley's red Kia Rio was stolen during a break-in on the weekend.

HEARTLESS thieves have stolen the Christmas spirit from single mum Jenna Bradley and her child.

The Torquay mum returned home from a friends place on Saturday night to find thieves had broken into her home, tore open her daughter's Christmas presents before leaving with jewellery and her car.

"I get that people are struggling but it's not just the materialistic stuff, I've been robbed of my joy for the end of the year," Ms Bradley said.

"It's put me out of pocket before Christmas and I only have a hire car until Christmas Eve so I don't know what we'll do if we don't get the car back by then.

"I just want my car back."

Jenna Bradley's daughter Lacey was excited after putting the Christmas tree up but is now sad after finding out her house had been broken into. Contributed

Police confirmed they are investigating the robbery, which took place just two weeks before Christmas Day.

The offenders broke into the home through a bedroom window - leaving the screen on the front lawn.

Before leaving with Ms Bradley's Kia Rio with a spare set of keys, they had unwrapped her daughter's presents leaving paper strewn across the living room.

Among the stolen jewellery was a 'V shaped' diamond pendant and gem stone rings which have sentimental value to Ms Bradley.

Now feeling unsafe in her own home, Ms Bradley is worried Christmas will now be a frightening time for her daughter when she returns home from her father's house.

"She finds it hard to sleep as it is so I'm worried," Ms Bradley said.

"I don't feel safe anymore and I know she won't."

If you have any information that may help call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.