Heartwarming tales of love coming to Bay theatre

A scene from the production of Almost Maine, to be performed at Z-PAC Theatre in Hervey Bay later this month.

A scene from the production of Almost Maine, to be performed at Z-PAC Theatre in Hervey Bay later this month.

FOR the first time since Z-PAC Theatre was forced to close its doors due to COVID-19, a full length performance will be returning to the stage.

In a similar style to the classic Christmas film Love Actually, Almost Maine explores the experiences of various couples as they navigate love.

Set in the town of Almost, in Maine, the characters are interconnected and there are intriguing clues in the script about how the characters know each other.

This in itself is entertaining to work out.

Then, the way in which each couple experiences love is in turns hilarious, painful, heartwarming and beautifully brought to life by talented actors and crew under the leadership of director Tim Holstein.

Tickets are $22 for Z-PAC members are concession holders, $27.50 for adults and $16.50 for students.

Performances will be held from November 27 to December 20.

To book your tickets, call 0409 001 236 from 9am to 3.30pm from Monday to Friday.

Alternatively, email frontofhouse.zpac@gmail.com or book at the box office from 9am to 11.30am on Thursdays.