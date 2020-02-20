Heat hangs around up to weekend

FRASER Coast residents can expect hot end of week weather with temperatures around 30 degrees for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski from the Bureau of Meteorology said residents can expect possible showers or storms for Friday with 5mm to 20mm of rain expected and a maximum of 31 degrees.

Thunderstorms are expected for the north of the Fraser Coast towards Bundaberg on Friday.

He said Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers, with a maximum of 31 degrees.

Mr Majchrowski said expected showers would ease off on Sunday and temperatures will slightly cool to a maximum of 30 degrees.