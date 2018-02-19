Heat stress kills: At what point should work stop?

A GYMPIE Times article we shared on the CFMEU'S heatwave workplace proposal has drawn mixed community reactions.

The 35C Tops Work Stops campaign centres around workers having rights to seek temporary respite when temperatures reached 35C or 28C and 75% humidity.

Bruce Christopher: "Years ago I was fruit picking in temperatures above 40, one day it did get above 45 and the group of us decided it was time to knock off and go for a swim instead."

"So, I'd say 45 degrees is the limit.

James Derksen: "You stop when the job is done."

Jason Sladok: "It depends on the job at hand I guess but I think any 'reasonable' person would look after their employees by allowing extra breaks where warranted and rehydration stations."

"While there are some good bosses out there, I think we all know at least one that would rather you keep doing your job, regardless of conditions, until you drop dead."

Josh Howell: "Have short breaks and keep fluids up."

"No need to stop, just maintain yourself.

"Heat stress is real and can be deadly, but completely stopping work is unnecessary."

Eric Lewis: "I would like to see you guys survive without you electricity and air conditioning in these hot days."

"There are days we are in hot roofs that reach over 60 degrees and we have to climb into to complete repairs."

Mitchell Hastie: "Basically if this was to get properly implemented we wouldn't have any trades working through summer/wet season."

Bradley Elleway: "You live in Australia! Don't you want any work done?"