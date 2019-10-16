Heated debate over Fisheries reforms as motion voted down

A debate continues to rage between the State Government and Opposition regarding new Fisheries reforms.

THE State Government has voted down a motion brought before parliament they argue would have destroyed Queensland's commercial fishing industry.

But Opposition leader Deb Frecklington hit back, saying the livelihoods of those in the commercial and recreational fishing industries were under threat and the cost of seafood was set to soar because of the State Governments new Fisheries regulations.

Earlier in the week, member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders accused the LNP of attempting to destroy Queensland's fishing industry.

"The regulations that the LNP would disallow are the very ones that allow licences to be issued to commercial fishers," he said.

"If these were disallowed, every commercial and charter fisher on the Fraser Coast would lose their legal authority to catch, process or sell fish."

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said thousands of jobs would have been at risk if the Opposition's reckless motion had come in to effect.

"I want to make it very clear that the Opposition's position on Fisheries would destroy the fishing industry in Queensland," Mr Furner said.

"This is not an exaggeration. The regulations that the LNP would disallow are the very ones that allow licences to be issued to commercial fishers.

"If these were disallowed, every commercial and charter fisher in Queensland would lose their legal authority to catch, process or sell fish."

Mr Furner accused the LNP of failing to ensure a sustainable future for the industry.

"Our work to ensure a sustainable fishery has actually worked to create charter fishing jobs, as well as protecting commercial fishing jobs by making sure there are fish to catch," Mr Furner said.

"The Opposition, by comparison, offers only this Parliamentary vandalism that would destroy jobs and businesses across the state."

Ms Frecklington said the new regulations would cost jobs.

"Today's disallowance motion moved by the LNP was supported by the Queensland Seafood Industry, Moreton Bay Seafood Industry Association and the Gulf of Carpentaria Commercial Fisherman Association," she said.

"The LNP supports a sustainable fishing industry but Labor hasn't got the balance right and the consultation process has been a sham.

LNP Shadow Minister for Fisheries Tony Perrett said recreational fishers face a reduction in the total take of mud crabs, new limits for blue swimmer crabs and a decrease in the possession limit for pippis.

"Fishers want a sustainable industry but Labor has put that at risk due to these reforms which have been rammed through," Mr Perrett said.

"Labor's anti-jobs, anti-regions and anti-fishing regulation changes are nothing short of a disgrace and they're not based on science but petty politics instead."