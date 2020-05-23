Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harvey Norman Electrical Prop. Tristan Wessling with a Dimplex Electric Flame Heater.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Harvey Norman Electrical Prop. Tristan Wessling with a Dimplex Electric Flame Heater.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman
News

Heater sales set to spike amid chilly change

Glen Porteous
by
23rd May 2020 8:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEATERS and electric blankets are hot ticket sale items as the Coast shivers through the chilliest weekend of the year so far.   

At Harvey Norman Hervey Bay, Electrical Proprietor Tristan Wessling said there has been a good start to the heater season of May through to August.  

"With the drop in temperatures and the cold snap coming through, it has definitely kicked off sales of a variety of heaters we have available," Mr Wessling said. 

"We recommend people come in and see what we have available for heaters to save on energy and money on power bills to make sure they get the right one." 

Mr Wessling said one of the more popular heaters sold was a throw rug to use while watching the television.

He also said panel heaters  and heated blankets are traditional sellers for customers. 

Buying smart for your heater was very important for customers to save money.  

  "Energy efficient options  for customers are necessary so they didn't get a big power bill from using it," Mr Wessling said. 

 "Reverse split-system air-conditioners are good to get installed because of their power saving options.

 "Why shiver and shake this winter when you can come in and see what we can do for customers to keep them warm." 

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie Tiger King’s hunt for panther proof on Coast

        premium_icon Aussie Tiger King’s hunt for panther proof on Coast

        News There is a long history of big cat sightings in the region

        EXCLUSIVE: Survey reveals true impact on Coast businesses

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Survey reveals true impact on Coast businesses

        News The Chronicle can exclusively reveal the results of the survey

        REVEALED: Future of Hervey Bay’s Target store

        premium_icon REVEALED: Future of Hervey Bay’s Target store

        News The future of Hervey Bay’s Target store has been revealed

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        News App packed with more than 10,000 hours of entertainment.