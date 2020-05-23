Heater sales set to spike amid chilly change

HEATERS and electric blankets are hot ticket sale items as the Coast shivers through the chilliest weekend of the year so far.

At Harvey Norman Hervey Bay, Electrical Proprietor Tristan Wessling said there has been a good start to the heater season of May through to August.

"With the drop in temperatures and the cold snap coming through, it has definitely kicked off sales of a variety of heaters we have available," Mr Wessling said.

"We recommend people come in and see what we have available for heaters to save on energy and money on power bills to make sure they get the right one."

Mr Wessling said one of the more popular heaters sold was a throw rug to use while watching the television.

He also said panel heaters and heated blankets are traditional sellers for customers.

Buying smart for your heater was very important for customers to save money.

"Energy efficient options for customers are necessary so they didn't get a big power bill from using it," Mr Wessling said.

"Reverse split-system air-conditioners are good to get installed because of their power saving options.

"Why shiver and shake this winter when you can come in and see what we can do for customers to keep them warm."