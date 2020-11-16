HEATING UP: What fireys want you to know going into summer

AS THE Fraser Coast heads into Summer, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is reminding residents to be prepared.

Area Director for Rural Fire Service in Maryborough Michael Koch said residents can expect more fires this season.

“Conditions were it is dry, has low humidity, high temperatures and windy, fires do start,” he said.

“Residents can prepare by tidying up, cleaning gutters and clearing up vegetation near houses … performing general maintenance and keeping fire breaks clear of vegetation,” he said.

Mr Koch explained by clearing vegetation, it reduced the chance of such vegetation being fuel for fires.

He also said implementing a bushfire survival plan would help to prepare for coming fires.

When asked what residents could do to aid QFES and the rural fire service combat blazes, Mr Koch said the most important thing to do was to contact triple-zero as soon as possible and alert authorities to a fire.

Rural residents could also help combat blazes by giving fire crews access to land to so crews could respond to fire areas and give them access to water reservoirs.

Mr Koch said sources of fires varied but included lightning strikes, machinery causing sparks to ignite dry grass, smalls fires that get out of control and arson.

He urged those wanting to light fires, such a campers, to wait until conditions cooled and to be vigilant and to make sure to have access to water to extinguish fires.

Mr Koch reminded people that the rural fire service was a volunteer organisation and that volunteers took time out of their lives to combat blazes.