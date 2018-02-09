Heatwave conditions: Hot weekend on the Fraser Coast

GET your sunscreen and hat out, we're in for a stinking hot weekend on the Fraser Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting tops of 31-32 degrees in Hervey Bay while Maryborough residents can brace themselves for a steamy 35 degrees on Sunday.

We can expect mostly sunny conditions all weekend with a possible morning shower on Monday.

Minimum temperatures will average between 17 and 21 degrees.

With heatwave conditions expected across much of the state in coming days, the government is urging residents to look out for elderly neighbours and make sure you and your pets have plenty of drinking water.