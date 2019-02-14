Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KEEPING IT COOL: Maryborough's Tash Ward had all bases covered as she took to Maryborough pool to cool off and was taking no chances with a spray fan as well.
KEEPING IT COOL: Maryborough's Tash Ward had all bases covered as she took to Maryborough pool to cool off and was taking no chances with a spray fan as well. Alistair Brightman
Weather

HEATWAVE: Heritage City, Bay to swelter in mid-30s

Blake Antrobus
by
13th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARMED with a spray fan and re-locating to the local aquatic centre, Maryborough's Tash Ward has a fool-proof strategy for beating sky-rocketing temperatures.

Ms Ward is one of hundreds of residents in the Heritage City who will be cooling off today as the mercury soars to the mid-30s.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast temperatures of up to 36 degrees in Maryborough and 32 degrees in Hervey Bay today as parts of south east, central and north Queensland experience a low-intensity heatwave.

Those numbers are about 3-6 degrees above the average February temperatures for both towns.

Meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said a stagnant air mass over most of southern Queensland was the reason for the above-average temperatures.

"There have been no cool changes so that air has been heating up day after day,” Mr Stoney said.

"Hervey Bay should be getting some afternoon sea breezes so that should bring some relief later in the day.”

Contrasting temperatures from the country-wide system have resulted in searing conditions across Queensland and New South Wales while areas in Victoria and Tasmania continue to plummet to the negatives.

Mr Stoney said the Wide Bay region was not experiencing the worst of the temperatures, with some areas in the Darling Downs peaking at 43 degrees.

While there is a slight chance of storms today, he said tomorrow's and Friday's conditions are expected to bring some relief to the Fraser Coast.

"By Friday the cool air will start to push its way up to the Wide Bay area and potentially bring a change in wind direction and more clouds,” Mr Stoney said.

"There will likely be a better chance of showers and potentially thunderstorms from those days onwards.”

bureau of meteorology fcweather heatwave hervey bay hot weather maryborough queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    premium_icon REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    Politics The Chronicle can reveal ex-army captain Jason Scanes was officially selected by the party on Monday night following months of speculation.

    Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    premium_icon Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    Community Good start for students

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:52 AM
    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    • 14th Feb 2019 4:55 AM
    Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    News It will influence how much funding will be directed to Hervey Bay