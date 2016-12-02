34°
Lifestyle

Hot weather? This is how to protect your pets

2nd Dec 2016 9:30 AM
Husky pups cool off with a quick splash down after a day in the hot summer sun.
Husky pups cool off with a quick splash down after a day in the hot summer sun. Sarah Keayes

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S hot. And humans aren't the only ones who feel the heat. 

Pets can be adversely affected by hot temperatures and with the current heatwave scorching QLD and NSW, RSPCA has shared these tips on how to keep your furry friends cool.

DOGS

Dogs don't sweat so they need lots of water and shade.

Leave two to three bowls of water, even add ice cubes to make it nice and cold.

Keep them inside in a cool, ventilated area if possible. If outside, make sure they have lots of shade and and a nice cool sleeping spot. You can wet their bedding for extra relief.

Give them a paddling pool to sit or lie in.

You can even make your dog frozen treats to cool them down and keep them occupied.

Dogs still need plenty of exercise when it is hot but don't take them out in the middle of the day, sunrise and sunset is best.

Dogs with fair fair and noses can get burnt so remember to slip, slop, slap them (with some sunscreen).

And NEVER leave a dog unattended in a car.

CATS 

Cats will generally find shade but if inside, put on a fan or wet some towels for them to lie on.

Cats can also get burnt so keep fair cats inside.

Look for signs of heat stress in cats.

SMALL ANIMALS AND LIVESTOCK

Make sure they have lots of shade and water.

An ice brick wrapped in a towel and placed in their hut can provide relief for guinea pigs.

HEAT STRESS SYMPTOMS

  • Panting
  • Excessive salivation
  • Enlarging tongue
  • Red gums/lips
  • Increasing heart rate
  • Seeking a cool/shady spot
  • Anxious or distressed demeanour
  • Staggering

Animals displaying any of these symptoms need immediate attention.

For more information see the RSPCA website.

Topics:  heatwave pets rspca

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

'No additional cost' to ratepayer over precinct: Truscott

'No additional cost' to ratepayer over precinct: Truscott

COUNCILLOR Paul Truscott has guaranteed that there will be no additional cost to the ratepayer over the Sports Precinct.

Councillors revolt after CEO's failed sacking

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor - Chris Loft.

The motion was lost 7-2, with two councillors absent.

HEATWAVE: Six call for help as scorching conditions loom

A map showing the highest average temperatures across Australia -- and that was before this week's heatwave.

AT LEAST six people have needed medical attention already

Lightning sparks blaze on Fraser Island

Mark Fitzpatrick took this photo from a balcony in the Gladstone CBD.

The fire ignited about 8.15pm.

Local Partners

Remembering boy who lost battle with cancer through walk

December 3 would have been Cooper Christensen's eighth birthday.

Are you thinking of getting a pet for Christmas?

Chalky is one of the many dogs available to be taken home for Christmas from the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre.

Have you thought about adopting?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

JOSEPH Gordon-Levitt believes fame is "unhealthy" and admits he "feels bad" for keeping the idea of celebrity going.

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Price Upon...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tremon, River Heads 4655

House 4 2 Auction

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 $380,000

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 $225,000

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!