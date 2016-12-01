HEATWAVE: Ice cream shop gears up for busy weekend

BEAT THE HEAT: Scoops on Bazaar shop assistant Stacy Krieg serving up some doulbe-choc ice cream.

A FRASER Coast ice cream shop is getting ready for double the trade, as temps soar to sweltering heights this weekend.

With top temps tipped to reach more than six degrees above average during the heatwave, the crew at Scoops on Bazaar are ready to cool us down with a double scoop of a cold, sweet treat.

"We're like an oasis during the heat wave, for all those sufferers," owner Peter Barham said.

"At the most we could see 100 people per day over summer...we probably get half that number [per day] in the cooler months."

As the region prepares for a weekend of temps reaching 36 degrees, Mr Barham and his team have 44 ice cream flavours on standby, ready to sooth their customers.

"We've got enough choices to suit any pallet," Mr Barham said.

Scoops on Bazaar is open from 9am to 6pm every day.