HEATWAVE: Scortching weekend weather for Coast

SPRING FUN: Kelly Ross from Ipswich chances her arm at a game of Finska with family and friends on Scarness Beach ahead of the weekend heatwave. Alistair Brightman

HITTING the beach and many games of Finska are on the cards for Bevan Baker and his family and friends as they prepare for a scorching weekend in the Bay.

"We're staying in a caravan and there's no air-con so we'll be coming out to the beach and getting in the water,” he said.

"I'm not a much of a fan of the heat. Winter is much more bearable.”

Unfortunately for Bevan the temperature will not drop to winter conditions instead soaring to a 27 degrees on Saturday and Sunday in Hervey Bay.

Maryborough will endure even warmer weather with a top temperature of 30 degrees on Saturday and 31 degrees on Sunday.

Australians are being warned to get ready for a bout of "extreme heat” as temperatures bubble up to boiling point by the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to cool down from Sunday but it's unlikely we'll get much relief throughout spring as forecasters predict a warmer than average season.

Fortunately we won't receive the hottest weather across Queensland with areas such as Emerald, Gatton, Ipswich and Roma expected to reach a high of 38 degrees.

Luckily for our visitors from Ipswich it'll be a slightly luckier escape.

"If we were at home (in Ipswich) we'd be sitting in front of the air-conditioner and not daring to go outside,” Mr Baker said.

In order to keep cool, it is suggested to spray yourself with water and keep windows open and fans running if you do not have an air-conditioner.

Stay in the shade if you are outside and be sure to keep hydrated by drinking water.