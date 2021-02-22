HEATWAVE: What to expect on the Fraser Coast

The Fraser Coast is experiencing severe hot temperatures and heatwave conditions well above average, according the to Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the expected maximum temperatures for Monday in Hervey Bay were 34 degrees and 39 for Maryborough.

“Looking at the average temperatures for this time of year, for February, Maryborough expects an average of 30 and Hervey Bay 30 as well,” she said

“We have severe heatwave conditions over the area, it’s more low intensity as you move further south and in parts of the Bay, but it does increase to severe conditions further north.

“There is very high fire danger for the Wide Bay-Burnett district for today and tomorrow, easing down to high fire danger for Wednesday and Thursday.”



Ms Hoff said the heatwave conditions were generated by a trough pushing hot, dry air from western Queensland into the area.

She said the hot weather would continue over the following days, though temperatures would be slightly lower due to increasing cloud cover.

The heatwave conditions would likely be challenging for those most vulnerable in the Fraser Coast Community including the elderly, infants and those with medical conditions.

“Definitely think about anyone in your family or in your community who might benefit from a check inm” she said

“Definitely make sure you have access to water and consider how available airconditioning is in your area.”