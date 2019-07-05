Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Armed police arrest fugitive outside Toowoomba school

Michael Nolan
by
29th Jul 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 20s is in police custody after leading officers on a chase along the New England Highway this afternoon.

Senior Constable Terry Brighton from the Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad said the man was alleged to have clipped, or possibly rammed, a motorcyclist near Hampton about 1pm.

"We are not too sure what happened, because we have not talked to the motorcyclist yet," he said.

The alleged offender continued along the highway to Toowoomba and crashed a black sedan near the intersection of Ruthven St and Gregory St, about 1.30pm.

Snr Constable Brighton said 10 officers - including heavily armed units from the tactical crime squad - swarmed the area and quickly arrested the offender, in nearby Kate St.

"We had him within minutes," he said

"He did not get too far, we picked him up in front of Downlands College."

The man is helping police with their investigation and is yet to be formally charged.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist, aged in this 40s, was transported to Toowoomba Hospital for observation.

hit and run toowoomba police toowoomba tactical crime squad traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    M'boro timber workers set to rally against proposed changes

    premium_icon M'boro timber workers set to rally against proposed changes

    Business The rally will be held at Granville Soccer Club in Banana St between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

    PETROL PRANK: Man, 26, threatens to burn Maryborough home

    premium_icon PETROL PRANK: Man, 26, threatens to burn Maryborough home

    Crime Three men, two women and a baby were at the home when he stormed in.

    Little ones not afraid to get hands dirty at M'boro event

    premium_icon Little ones not afraid to get hands dirty at M'boro event

    News Cr Truscott estimated about 100 people turned up.

    OPINION: Power price promises start to sound hollow

    premium_icon OPINION: Power price promises start to sound hollow

    Opinion If you want to score some points, promise lower power prices