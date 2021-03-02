Heavily pregnant woman among 11 in serious crash

Scene of crash at Kunawarra where two cars containing 11 people side swiped each other.

UPDATE NOON: A pregnant woman is one of the 11 people involved in a two vehicle crash north of Rockhampton this morning.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter attended the scene and reported two vehicles side swiped each other on the Bruce Highway early this morning.

The rescue service stated a heavily pregnant woman was one of eight people in the vehicle travelling north and she was transported to hospital by road ambulance as a precautionary measure.

Two teenagers aged 15 and 17 in the vehicle heading south bound were assessed for any possible injuries at the scene, however, were found to be unharmed. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter in a stable condition.

UPDATE 11AM: Queensland Ambulance Service operations supervisor Rockhampton Jason Thompson has described how paramedics responded to a major crash with nearly a dozen patients on Monday morning.

He said two Marlborough officers were dispatched to the scene and one crew from Rockhampton with himself as a supervisor as well as the helicopter.

"On arrival at scene there were two vehicles and in total 11 patients," he said.

"Two category yellow and nine category green. All patients were extricated from their vehicles and transported to Rockhampton Hospital via three ambulance and one helicopter.

"Once the patients were confirmed as 11, a second unit was dispatched from Rockhampton."

He detailed the injuries of the more seriously hurt patients.

"One patient was a 54-year-old female with pelvic injuries and spinal precautions and the second yellow patient was a 24-year-old female with neck pain and abdominal pain," he said.

"The 54-year-old female was airlifted."

UPDATE 10AM: One person has been airlifted and 10 other taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton Monday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed 12 patients were assessed following the crash at Kunwarara.

"One patient was airlifted stable with neck and abdominal injuries and 10 stable patients were transported via road to Rockhampton Hospital," QAS said.

"One person was uninjured and declined transport."

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the scene of the crash had been cleared.

UPDATE, 8.30AM: Paramedics are assessing 12 patients following a head-on collision about 40km north of Rockhampton on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said ten of the patients were in a stable condition and two others had more serious injuries.

The spokesman said RACQ Capricorn Rescue was now on scene.

All lanes on the Bruce Highway between Canoona and Kunwarara continue to be blocked due to the crashed.

INITIAL: A person has reportedly been "thrown" from a vehicle following what appears to be a "head-on" collision about 40km north of Rockhampton on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services received reports of the two-vehicle crash at Canoona at 6.46am on Monday morning.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, it appeared to be a "head-on" crash, which had caused one vehicle to roll.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing multiple patients at the scene.

Initial reports indicate one person had been thrown from one of the vehicles involved, however this was unconfirmed.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue is attending the scene.

The Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions.