Heavy rain and flooding possible as water restrictions loom

Carlie Walker
10th Dec 2020 7:00 PM
HEAVY rain and flash flooding is possible for the Fraser Coast when a low pressure system hits southeast Queensland early next week.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said strong winds will be felt across the region, as well as significant waves along the coastline.

There is a chance of heavy showers, with predictions up to 50mm of rain could fall each day between Sunday and Tuesday.

The rainfall could potentially be higher depending on where the effects of the low pressure system are most felt.

The low pressure system is expected to develop in the southern Coral Sea on Sunday before tracking towards the Queensland coast, he said.

The spokesman said it will not matter where the low pressure system crosses, but how strong it is - that will determined the amount of wind and rain that will be felt along the coast.

Heavy rain could bring a chance of flash flooding.

The possibly of further flooding in creeks and rivers will be examined on Friday.

"There is too much uncertainty to pinpoint where the heaviest rain will fall," the spokesman said.

It comes after several warm, dry months on the Fraser Coast.

The conditions have contributed to a wildfire that has burned on Fraser Island for the past seven weeks.

Rain earlier this week brought relief to fire crews, but failed to extinguish every fire on the island.

It is hoped further rain will help put out the remaining fires.

Rain would also be welcome to boost the Fraser Coast's water supply.

Earlier this week, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the region had only received about half of its average annual rainfall since April 1.

"While the Fraser Coast's water supplies are still in good shape, with Lake Lenthall at 65 per cent and Teddington Weir at 92 per cent, storage levels are dropping by up to one and a half per cent a week," he said.

"Unless we get significant rain on the Fraser Coast soon, level two water restrictions may need to be introduced in early 2021."

