Heavy rainfall on way to Coast if Cyclone Debbie heads south

FASER Coast could be in for heavy rainfall depending on the movement of Cyclone Debbie.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said that if Cyclone Debbie moved southeast, rainfall above 50mm would be expected to be received at about Friday.

"There'll be small coastal showers of about 0-4mm each day in the lead-up to Friday," he said.

"Those falls have the potential to increase from the Cyclone, but it's too early to tell where it's going to go exactly.

"Cyclone Debbie could move into Northern Territory instead."

Mr Blazak said the heavy rainfall would impact Maryborough and Hervey Bay if it came to fruition.

Temperature wise, both towns are predicted to have a maximum temperature in the high-20s for the rest of the week.