Hecklers thrown out after ‘golf nerd’ jibe at Adam Scott

Adam Scott is in the hunt at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

ADAM Scott says a couple of drunk hecklers who were booted from Pebble Beach by police were no distraction while he saved a late scorecard scare to stay in the mix after round one at the US Open.

Two intoxicated fans were yelling immediately after several of Scott's shots late in the round and prompted the caddie of Scott's playing partner, Matt Kuchar, to walk outside the ropes of the ninth hole (his 18th) and alert officials.

Police then escorted the two men and their beers off the iconic seaside course.

The two were heard yelling "golf nerd" at Scott and also remarking "nice bogey" after Scott had made par on the eighth hole.

But Scott said it was harmless and he hardly noticed their behaviour.

"No, I don't think being called a golf nerd is going to hurt my feelings too much," Scott joked to AAP after posting a one-under-par 70 to sit five shots behind the leader, Justin Rose.

Former world No.1 Scott said it had no bearing on a wildly errant tee shot on the ninth hole. The shot went dangerously close to flying on to the beach on the right.

Scott hacked out to the fairway and then wedged on for his third, before making a momentum-saving par putt from 6m to ensure an under-par start to the US Open.

"It was never looking like a par after the tee shot ... but it was nice to hole that putt to shoot under par," Scott said.

"It was such a terrible drive off the last."

Despite the tee shot on No.9, Scott's ball-striking was solid. He hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation while matching it with a good putting performance.

"Overall I played really good besides a couple bad wedge shots that had me scrambling on 18 and one," Scott said about sloppy bogeys at the par-five 18th and par-four first.

"But we've got 54 holes to play and you never know, I might be sitting on the winning score. You don't know how it's going to pan out."

The removal of hecklers at Pebble Beach comes hot on the heels of a Carlton AFL fan being thrown out of a match last week after his "bald-headed flog" taunt at a field umpire.

A Richmond cheer squad member is also serving a three-game club ban for abusing an umpire after allegedly referring to him as a "green maggot".