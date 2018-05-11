Menu
Crime

Hefty bill for smashing pokie machine

Annie Perets
by
11th May 2018 12:00 AM
AN UNHAPPY punter who smashed a gambling machine at a pub has been left with a hefty repair bill.   Branden James Pierpoint cracked a screen of a machine at the Torquay Hotel after striking it with his hands.   The 22-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to wilful damage.   The incident at the pub happened on April 25. Pierpoint was ordered to pay a restitution of $2445.05 and fined $250.   Noting Pierpoint's lack of a criminal history, Magistrate Stephen Guttridge chose not to record a conviction.   
