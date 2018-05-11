Crime Hefty bill for smashing pokie machine

AN UNHAPPY punter who smashed a gambling machine at a pub has been left with a hefty repair bill. Branden James Pierpoint cracked a screen of a machine at the Torquay Hotel after striking it with his hands. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to wilful damage. The incident at the pub happened on April 25. Pierpoint was ordered to pay a restitution of $2445.05 and fined $250. Noting Pierpoint's lack of a criminal history, Magistrate Stephen Guttridge chose not to record a conviction.