HEFTY FINE: Drunk man crashes into Bay power pole

Joshua Drayton plead guilty to drink-driving after he crashed into a power pole earlier this year.

Joshua Drayton plead guilty to drink-driving after he crashed into a power pole earlier this year.

A BURRUM Heads man who crashed his car into a power pole while twice the legal limit has copped a hefty fine.

Joshua Drayton plead guilty to drink-driving in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday after he blew .124 earlier this year.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said officers found the 39-year-old sitting on a nearby home's front fence after crashing his car about 11pm on February 7.

"Police observed skid marks and a light police knocked over, the vehicle had significant damage," Snr Const Edwards said.

"He stated he had had some beers earlier in the evening."

Drayton was taken to hospital for treatment where blood tests confirmed the results of a roadside breath test.

Solicitor Trinity McGarvie said her client was a vulnerable person who suffered significantly from anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

The court heard Drayton had lost his car and employment as a result of the offence.

"He has previously attended rehabilitation in 2011 because he understood at that time substances were a difficulty for him, in particular alcohol," Ms McGarvie said.

"Since this offence, he has also linked in with Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drug Services in the hope he can gain assistance in counselling."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge convicted and fined Drayton $1000.

He also lost his licences for nine months.