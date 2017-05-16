27°
Hefty fines for those who don't control their cats

Eliza Wheeler
16th May 2017 1:17 PM

DO YOU know it's the law to keep your cat contained to your property and you risk fines of up to $2,000 if you don't comply?

Despite these regulations the Fraser Coast Council continues to be inundated with complaints about roaming domestic cats wandering the streets in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

A number of disgruntled residents have also taken to community Facebook sites to complain about roaming cats killing birds and native wildlife in their yards and leaving behind smelling urine trails and faeces.

The council is reminding residents that it is the duty of pet owners to provide a proper enclosure for their cats and prevent their animals from wandering.

The maximum penalty for allowing a pet to wander is $2,000.

More to come. 

Should cats be kept inside? Do you have any tips to stop cats from wandering outside their yards? Please note, your comments could be printed in the Chronicle.  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity fccouncil pets

