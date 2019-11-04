Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to help free a man in South Murwillumbah trapped in a drain.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to help free a man in South Murwillumbah trapped in a drain.
News

Helicopter called to free man trapped in drain

Michael Doyle
4th Nov 2019 12:27 PM | Updated: 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was trapped in a storm-drain after allegedly avoiding being hit by a car was taken to hospital.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to South Murwillumbah, just before 11pm on Sunday, after reports of a man in his 40s was trapped.

The man was allegedly trapped for some time with his left leg stuck in the drain from the pelvis down.

Rescue workers were able to free him some time later using heavy equipment.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to the Tweed Heads Hospital.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Premier and Cabinet visit Maryborough

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Premier and Cabinet visit Maryborough

        Politics The most powerful political leaders in the state have gathered in Maryborough

        JOBS EXCLUSIVE: First look at new M’boro Ergon depot

        premium_icon JOBS EXCLUSIVE: First look at new M’boro Ergon depot

        News Upgraded depot will create up to 50 construction jobs.

        Bay builders awarded as big players in the game

        premium_icon Bay builders awarded as big players in the game

        News Leaders in the Fraser Coast construction industry put the region on the map when...

        JOBS: Hiring blitz begins at munitions plant

        premium_icon JOBS: Hiring blitz begins at munitions plant

        Careers RECRUITMENT is under way for Maryborough’s $60 million factory