Helicopter crashes on remote FNQ island

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a helicopter crashed on a small island in the Torres Strait this morning.

The crash happened just after 8am this morning on Moa Island, which is about 45km north of Thursday Island.

It occurred on Banks Peak which is a higher point on the sparsely populated island and it is understood the chopper overturned when coming into land.

A Queensland Health spokesman said three men who were on board at the time, aged 36, 43 and 54, have been flown to Thursday Island Hospital for treatment and are all in a stable condition.

The Rescue 510 helicopter was used to transport the trio.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said one of the men had a hand injury, another had an ankle injury and the third was uninjured.

The Australian Transport and Safety Bureau and police are investigating the crash.

Police from Thursday Island are responding.