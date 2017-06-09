24°
News

'Hell becomes normal' for ice users

Courtney Becht
| 9th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
COURTNEY Letcher was bullied for much of her life, leading her to turn to drugs to cope.
COURTNEY Letcher was bullied for much of her life, leading her to turn to drugs to cope.

BULLYING sent Courtney Letcher into a dark spiral of addiction which had taken hold of her life by the time her teenage years were barely up.

In her six years as a servant of ice, the drug took a toll on her health and her relationships with family and friends.

"I had people tease me for having red hair and for being different. I didn't fit in well with anyone," Courtney said.

"They made me feel miserable about myself and I started to look for a way out to look for people that didn't make fun of me... and it escalated from there."

"The more I was on the drug the more it fed into my anxiety... I couldn't leave my house I was that scared."

Tell-tale weight loss, violence, depression, paranoia and anxiety had crept in to her daily life.

The drug was literally destroying her brain and she was losing her ability to "feel anything".

At her lowest, she weighed just 43kg and was trapped in a nightmare of paranoia and hallucinations."

Perhaps most terrifying of all, she didn't even realise how far she had fallen.

"All the hell that is going on around you rapidly becomes normal," Courtney said.

"It was a blur, all of it seems like one year. It almost fits into the same time frame. It was a false positive - you think you are doing well but you're not.

"It takes away morality quite quickly, you don't have a sense of right and wrong anymore."

The 27-year-old overcame her substance abuse after undergoing a rehabilitation program with Bayside Transformations.

"Bayside offers a community where people know what you have been through and it offers the support network that you need both emotionally and physically to actually get through circumstances," Courtney said.

"This program is life changing in that it shows you what is underneath your behaviour... you understand why you are feeling bad and how to deal with it."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  addiction editors picks fcpolice ice meth

