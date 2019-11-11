HELL ON EARTH: 'It was like the apocalypse'

AUTHORITIES are still counting the losses as residents at Nymboida and across the state are left homeless due to catastrophic bushfires.

Multiple homes in and around Nymboida have been destroyed after a fire storm swept through the area on Friday night.

The Liberation Trail fire was one of at least 14 out of control blazes simultaneously at Emergency Warning status during in was described by NSW Rural Fire Service as an unprecedented level of fire activity.

Residents were evacuated over to locations at Grafton including Headspace and Hawthorne Park. The Armidale Rd remains closed at Coutts Crossing and many are yet to return to find out the full extent of damage to their properties.

However, one Nymboida resident did stay to successfully protect his home from devastation.

As fire fighting resources were depleted, so too were those of the national media, with the Clarence Valley largely off the radar as networks concentrated on fires further south. But one crew did manage to reach Nymboida resident Peter Simpson.

Mr Simpson's actions coupled with a solid fire plan almost certainly saved his home.

It was like an inferno, it was like the apocalypse, it was like hell on earth," Mr Simpson told Channel 7 reporters.

"I hosed and hosed and hosed, drained my dams, and I just hung here for the whole night. I'm glad I put my buffer in and had a fire plan."

While resources were stretched with every available RFS vehicle on the ground assisting with the fires, the breadth of fires meant crews simply couldn't be in every danger zone.

Mr Simpson said there was no assistance provided at or above his property.

"It's carnage. Every second house on this road's gone, the whole of Fricker Road's gone, village gone, and surrounding houses, most of Nymboida is going to be displaced because they have nowhere to live.

"I'm just glad that I'm safe, and I'm really sorry for every person in this whole area that's lost out. My heart bleeds for them.

"I can't believe there was no help. There were no water bombers."

There are more than to 1200 firefighters and 70 aircraft battling blazes across the state after reinforcements have arrived from Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia.

The NSW Rural Fire Service stated on Friday that the speed of the fires meant they couldn't get to everyone.