‘Hell on earth’: State response doesn’t match scale says MP

THE scale, severity, and destruction of the fire on Fraser Island and the response to it must be thoroughly investigated by an independent inquiry, Federal Member for Wide Bay and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Llew O’Brien said today.

It comes after the Premier announced the fire response would be reviewed but by the state’s Inspector-General for Emergency Management, Alistair Dawson.

“The bushfire disaster on Fraser Island and its devastating impact on flora, fauna, and residents absolutely justifies an independent inquiry at arms length from the Premier,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Land management practices, decision making processes, the adequacy of resources, and the deployment of them, all need to be taken into consideration and independently investigated to prevent this from happening again.

“Fraser Island is an internationally recognised national icon. It is world renowned for its pristine beaches, ponds, lakes and forests but this fire has turned it into a hell on earth with the destruction of around 50 per cent of the island’s land mass. The toll on the island’s wildlife is unthinkable. Everyone will need to pull together to help the island recover.

“The inquiry needs to be conducted at arms length from the State Government. We can’t have Caesar judging Caesar. We need an open and transparent inquiry to make recommendations to prevent a disaster like this from happening again.”