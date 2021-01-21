Menu
‘Hella sexy’ world leader rips off shirt

by Phoebe Loomes
21st Jan 2021 12:57 PM

The Greek Prime Minister has become an instant sex symbol after he unexpectedly ripped off his shirt to get his COVID-19 jab.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, 52, was receiving his second dose of the vaccine at the Attikon University Hospital in Athens on Wednesday and decided to undo his shirt to reveal his upper arm.

Underneath the leader's business shirt was a toned and trim physique that set the internet alight, with people thirsting after the PM, calling him a "daddy" and "hella sexy".

A BBC podcaster pointed out on Twitter the Greek PM is often spotted shirtless, and wears a leather pendant around his neck.

 

 

 

 

Another woman tweeted: "Everything you'd ask for in a leader … gets vaccinated, wears a mask, competent … fit."

"Thirst trap Wednesday sponsored by the Greek PM," another man wrote.

Another Twitter user pointed out Croatia's prime minister Andrej Plenković had taken a similar approach and been vaccinated in an extremely tight T-shirt.

 

 

 

 

Mr Mitsotakis received his first shot on December 27, when doses of the vaccine were first rolled out across countries in the European Union.

He said the rollout was "a great day for science and the European Union".

"We hope that, with time, even those of our fellow citizens who are suspicious of vaccination will be convinced it is the right thing to do."

 

 

Mr Mitsotakis, a former financial analyst from the corporate sector, became the Prime Minister of Greece in 2019.

He led the centre right New Democracy party to a landslide victory in a snap election, giving his party a 158-seat majority in the 300-seat Greek parliament.

