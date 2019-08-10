Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayor George Seymour and Sarah Bailey Wilkinson present Joel Helmstedt with his senior sportsperson of the month award.
Mayor George Seymour and Sarah Bailey Wilkinson present Joel Helmstedt with his senior sportsperson of the month award. Brendan Bowers
Sport

Helmstedt named as Fraser Coast senior sportsperson for July

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
10th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPORTSPERSON OF THE MONTH: Fresh from representing Australia, Maryborough hockey player Joel Helmstedt will be one of 16 Fraser Coast athletes to touch sticks in the state championships at the Maryborough and District Hockey Association.

Joel was part of a winning performance in the Trans Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge on the Gold Coast earlier this month, competing in different age groups in the three-game series against New Zealand and obtaining a medal in the 35-plus division.

Joel was part of the winning Australian Masters World Cup team in Barcelona last May.

He believes he has a responsibility to encourage younger players. "We have to keep our sport alive and keep growing the numbers,” he said.

As part of the monthly award, Joel received a framed certificate from Mayor George Seymour and a gift voucher from Hervey Bay RSL.

To nominate a person for the junior or senior sportsperson of the month, go to www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

fc sport fraser coast sports awards local sport maryborough hockey sports awards
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Last day at Maryborough Eisteddfod

    premium_icon GALLERY: Last day at Maryborough Eisteddfod

    News Isla Griffiths had a big smile on her face when she finished her solo piano piece on the Brolga Theatre's stage

    Enhancing elderly care: $1.5m for new Wide Bay program

    premium_icon Enhancing elderly care: $1.5m for new Wide Bay program

    News GEDI was introduced into the WBHHS about a month ago

    Chance to see how Mary's Garden grows

    premium_icon Chance to see how Mary's Garden grows

    News Topping off the Story Bank, Mary's Garden has officially opened

    UPDATE: Dog squad called in to alleged Gympie gun incident

    UPDATE: Dog squad called in to alleged Gympie gun incident

    News Police say initial reports are unconfirmed.