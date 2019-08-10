Helmstedt named as Fraser Coast senior sportsperson for July

Mayor George Seymour and Sarah Bailey Wilkinson present Joel Helmstedt with his senior sportsperson of the month award.

SPORTSPERSON OF THE MONTH: Fresh from representing Australia, Maryborough hockey player Joel Helmstedt will be one of 16 Fraser Coast athletes to touch sticks in the state championships at the Maryborough and District Hockey Association.

Joel was part of a winning performance in the Trans Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge on the Gold Coast earlier this month, competing in different age groups in the three-game series against New Zealand and obtaining a medal in the 35-plus division.

Joel was part of the winning Australian Masters World Cup team in Barcelona last May.

He believes he has a responsibility to encourage younger players. "We have to keep our sport alive and keep growing the numbers,” he said.

As part of the monthly award, Joel received a framed certificate from Mayor George Seymour and a gift voucher from Hervey Bay RSL.

To nominate a person for the junior or senior sportsperson of the month, go to www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au.