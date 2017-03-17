Help abandoned vehicles find new home at auction

YOU can help almost 40 abandoned vehicles find a loving new home at an upcoming Fraser Coast council car auction.

A stack of cars, trailers and even a tractor will be up for sale to the public on March 25, after being left abandoned across the region.

There are 38 items that will be auctioned.

They include a Holden Rodeo Ute, a 1998 Daihatsu Terios Wagon, and a few Ford Falcons.

There will be a few trailers including a box trailer, boat trailers and a tandem trailer.

The tractor that has made it on to the auction list is a broken Kubota Tractor L3410.

For motorbike enthusiasts, there will be a white 1991 Kawasaki they can set their eyes, and money, on.

Other items include a burnt-out wreck and an alloy body with a glass canopy.

The auction will be held at the vehicle compound on Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough.

A viewing will be held between 3-5pm on March 24.