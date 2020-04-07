Help at hand for those with disabilities during pandemic

Government plans will help make sure vulnerable people are taken care of.

THE State Government is partnering with local organisations during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure vital services remain available to people with disabilities.

Minister for Disability Services Coralee O'Rourke said it was important people with disabilities had the necessary support to meet their essential needs, such as food and medications.

Mrs O'Rourke said people with disabilities who did not have carers, family or friends to assist them should phone the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349 to request essential items.

The hotline will then work with partner organisations to arrange for the delivery of the goods.

The hotline is also supporting vulnerable older community members who are self-isolating, by co-ordinating the Care Army.

"The hotline has now expanded to help co-ordinate the Care Army, however it remains just as committed to supporting people with disability, vulnerable Queenslanders and people in quarantine with no other support networks," Mrs O'Rourke said.

Meanwhile, the Fraser Coast Regional Council announced last week it would sign up to join the Care Army.

Mayor George Seymour said the region's demographic meant organisations, the council and individuals needed to play their part in assisting older residents.