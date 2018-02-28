Help clean up and keep our home towns beautiful

Clean Up Australia Day is just around the corner.

Clean Up Australia Day is just around the corner. Helen Spelitis

WE ARE lucky to call one of the most beautiful corners of Australia our home.

The Fraser Coast, our home, is as unique as it is extraordinarily easy on the eye.

It's encouraging to see a parent like Vicki McMurtie in last week's Chronicle teaching her daughter Chelsea to look after her home, our region, by picking up litter.

It's a lesson so simple, that even a child in their early years can understand.

Stop dropping litter.

As simple and as logical as it is, that lesson has not seemed to get through to many adults living in our region.

The esplanade is one of my favourite places to take visiting family and friends, but it's always disheartening to see fish and chip wrappings, beer bottles, pizza boxes and even dirty nappies left on or around the seating areas that dot our coastline on a regular basis.

On some evenings, a short walk along the esplanade will easily fill a garbage bag.

We can all be proactive in setting an example to ensure our region will be cleaner for years to come.

Clean Up Australia Day this Sunday, March 4 is the perfect opportunity to act against litter bugs to keep the Fraser Coast pristine.

Head to cleanupaustra- liaday.org.au to see how you can keep the Fraser Coast pristine.