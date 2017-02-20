Help create a vibrant community on the Fraser Coast

HELP create a vibrant community with two upcoming workshops on the Fraser Coast in April, with Bank of I.D.E.A.S founder Peter Kenyon.
These two workshops will provide an exciting overview of the practical tools required to form successful communities and new partnerships for growth.
Mr Kenyon has worked with over 2000 communities to stimulate community and local economic renewal.
"Vibrant and enterprising communities and small towns require innovation, entrepeneurship and strong local leadership,” he said.
RSVP by contacting community&culture@frasercoast.qld.gov.au or contact Melissa Dower on 4197 4378.
WORKSHOP DETAILS
Maryborough:
- When: Monday, April 3
- Where: Brolga Federation Room, Maryborough
- Time: 3.30pm-8.30pm
Hervey Bay:
- When: Tuesday, April 4
- Where: Hervey Bay Community Centre
- Time: 8.30am-1pm