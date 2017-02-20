Help create a vibrant community on the Fraser Coast

Bank of I.D.E.A.S founder Peter Kenyon will host two workshops about building better communities on the Fraser Coast in April.

These two workshops will provide an exciting overview of the practical tools required to form successful communities and new partnerships for growth.

Mr Kenyon has worked with over 2000 communities to stimulate community and local economic renewal.

"Vibrant and enterprising communities and small towns require innovation, entrepeneurship and strong local leadership,” he said.

RSVP by contacting community&culture@frasercoast.qld.gov.au or contact Melissa Dower on 4197 4378.

WORKSHOP DETAILS

Maryborough:

When: Monday, April 3

Monday, April 3 Where: Brolga Federation Room, Maryborough

Brolga Federation Room, Maryborough Time: 3.30pm-8.30pm

Hervey Bay: