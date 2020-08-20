Help decide if iconic Coast building makes the list

An application has been made to add the former Maryborough Baby Clinic to the Queensland Heritage Register.

AN APPLICATION has been made to add an iconic Fraser Coast building to the Queensland Heritage Register.

Public feedback is sought as the former Maryborough Baby Clinic on Kent St is assessed to see if it fulfils the cultural heritage criteria.

The parcel of land was allocated for the baby clinic in 1923 and the building was opened on September 13 the following year.

Nursing Sister, MA Maclean, was placed in charge and it is understood she worked together with another nurse, Caroline Martin.

One of those nurses lived in the building.

Their functions included urging young mothers to bring their infants along for a weekly visit where observations were made, the child was weighed and advice was given.

The clinic became increasingly busy with 430 appointments during August 1926.

The building closed in 1979.

In the past four decades the build has been sold a number of times and used for a range of things, including a youth information centre.

Most recently, the building was bought by the Fraser Coast Regional Council in March.

The Maryborough Baby Clinic building was designed and built by the State Government to a common design used across the state in 10 locations.

Other similar baby clinic buildings were constructed to the standard Department of Works design at Rockhampton, Townsville, Ipswich, Toowoomba, Bundaberg, Gympie, Mackay,

Charters Towers and Warwick.

Of the original 10 baby clinics built to the standard government design, this building is

believed to be the one that is closest to its original form.

If you think the building should, or should not, be added to the heritage register, you can contact the Department of Environment and science.

Written submissions quoting HRN 650256 must be received by August 24, 2020 and should be lodged with: Executive Officer, Heritage Branch Department of Environment and science GPO Box 2454 BRISBANE QLD 4001 or email heritage@des.qld.gov.au.