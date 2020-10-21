TRAGIC LOSS: Help give Coast mum send off she deserves

Much-loved mum of two Vicki McGrath was killed in a crash on Beelbi Creek Rd on Sunday.

THOUSANDS of dollars have been raised to help give a Fraser Coast mum the farewell she deserves.

Vicky McGrath, 39, was killed when the car she was driving left the road on Beelbi Creek Rd in Beelbi Creek on October 11.

Her two children were injured in the crash.

Her friend, Billee-lee Mclaughlin, started a Go Fund Me campaign to help raise funds to ease the financial burden on Vicky's family.

So far $2330 has been raised, with a target of $8000.

"Vicky was killed in a tragic car accident with her children in the car," Ms Mclaughlin wrote.

"What her children must have witnessed is incomprehensible.

"A memory that no child should ever have to live with.

"Anyone who met Vick knows just how beautiful, fun, loving and out there she was, she lived life to the fullest and would do anything for anyone.

"She has two gorgeous children that are so brave and a beautiful family that would do anything to help others."

Vicky's death sparked an outpouring of grief across the region.

Her best friend Karen Bellert remembered Vicky as a loving mum, a selfless community volunteer and a fantastic friend.

"She loved her kids, she would do anything for her children," Karen said.

"She loved her children with all her heart."

Karen and Vicky became friends while working at the Miners Arms Hotel.

Vicky was a popular employee among both the staff and patrons.

To make a donation, click here.