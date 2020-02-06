Help is only a click away

COMPUTER CONFIDENT: Fraser Coast Libraries technology and innovation officer Joe Wootton gives Wal Hourn some pointers during an online skills session at Hervey Bay Library.

MORE than 600 people, including a 97-year-old man, have learned how to be more confident online at Digi Learn and Digi Help sessions at Fraser Coast Libraries in 2019.

Councillor Zane O’Keefe said while computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones and internet connections were part of daily life for a large portion of the community, there were also many people who didn’t have access to the internet or know how to use the technology available.

“Sometimes we take for granted the skills and resources we have to stay in touch with friends, find jobs online and fill in forms on the internet. Those who don’t have digital skills can feel left out and disadvantaged,” he said.

“We have regular help sessions at our libraries to help those people.”

Fraser Coast libraries have partnered with the not-for-profit Good Things Foundation to provide face-to-face support for the range of interactive learning activities, training courses and “how to” videos on the Federal Government’s Be Connected website.

“Be Connected enables people to learn the basics of using digital devices and engage with the internet,” he said.

“It helps people be safe online; talk to family and friends and find new friends; keep up-to-date with what’s happening locally and around the world; buy and sell online.”

To book a free seat at Digi Learn sessions at libraries in Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Howard and Burrum Heads for personalised help with Be Connected activities phone or visit your local library or go to frasercoastlibraries.eventbrite.com.

Digi Help Drop-In Sessions were held at the Hervey Bay Library from 1pm to 3pm every Thursday for people who had a simple question for a short, personal session of about 10 minutes.

Bookings are not required for these sessions.