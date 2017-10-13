WATCH: Help mail some Christmas cheer to serving troops

SANTA’S HELPER: Help Tam Geritz raise the Christmas spirit of serving troops by donating items to her care packs appeal.

CHRISTMAS Care Packs for the Troops founder Tam Geritz is calling for donations to send to defence force members serving overseas to help raise their spirits and spread some Christmas cheer.

Ms Geritz said the Maryborough RSL had a display in its foyer and was a major supporter of the project, which started four years ago with just three care packs sent.

"It's become a Christmas tradition for the community of Maryborough and its friends to assemble the care packs and send them to our troops serving overseas at Christmas," she said.

"It's just taken on a life of its own - individuals, community groups and businesses have jumped on board.

"These care packs could not happen without donations and we're thankful for all the support that people give us."

Ms Geritz asked Fraser Coast Tourism and Events to supply some Holiday Planners to promote "our slice of heaven which they are serving".

FCTE marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi congratulated Ms Geritz on her initiative and encouraged other organisations to lend their support.

"She's aiming to send out 500 packs including items such as chocolate, biscuits, tinned food, chips, toiletries, books, puzzles, Santa hats, Christmas decorations and magazines," he said.

"We're happy to help and hope others will give what they can to the effort."

The boxes are small and there is a weight limit of 2kg so items need to be small, lightweight and have an expiry date of at least March 2018.

Ms Geritz said items needed to be donated before Sunday, November 5.

For further details, check out the Christmas Care Packs for The Troops Facebook page or email Ms Geritz at christmas carepacks@ outlook.com.

DROP OFF POINTS: