Help make the region cleaner this month

Carlie Walker
by
1st Mar 2018 11:00 AM

READY to have some fun while making your community cleaner?

This year Clean Up Australia Day will be held on March 4.

The council has registered two sites for clean up, the All Abilities Playground on the Esplanade at Pialba and adjacent to the skate park at Anzac Park in Alice St, Maryborough.

Residents can register their families, clubs or businesses to get involved in Clean up Australia Day at the council website, or simply turn up on the day and register at one of the council sites if you can't log on to the website ahead of time.

Clean Up Australia Day is aimed at inspiring and empowering communities to clean up, fix up and conserve our environment.
 

