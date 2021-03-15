Menu
Police are asking for the public's help to find a stolen caravan.
News

Help M’boro police track down stolen caravan

Carlie Walker
15th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Public assistance is being sought to help police find a caravan which was stolen from an address in Granville in February.

It is alleged that between 11am on February 19 and 1am on March 3, unknown offenders stole the caravan from a Cambridge Street address.

The stolen caravan is a cream, single-axle Millard Caravan 1979 model, with blue and brown lines down the side.

Its Queensland registration is BQ9353.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100414931.

Originally published as Help M’boro police track down stolen caravan

