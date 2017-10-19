Help Bay mum-of-three turn type 1 into type none

STEPS FOR CHANGE: Karlene Crack and her children William, Emily and Lochlan are helping find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes by hosting a JDRF One Walk fundraising event at Scarness Park this Sunday. All three children have been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease.

STEPS FOR CHANGE: Karlene Crack and her children William, Emily and Lochlan are helping find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes by hosting a JDRF One Walk fundraising event at Scarness Park this Sunday. All three children have been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease. Valerie Horton

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

A TYPE 1 Diabetes diagnosis means regular blood glucose testing through painful finger pricks and a constant supply of insulin by injection or pump every day, just to stay alive.

For Hervey Bay mum Karlene Crack, this is what she bravely faces every day with all three of her young children diagnosed with the life-long autoimmune disease.

Ms Crack is now a volunteer for the not-for-profit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and is determined to help find a cure, raise funds and awareness and connect local families in the same situation, by hosting a JDRF One Walk at Scarness Park this Sunday.

"My eldest son, Lochlan, was extremely sick at the age of 14 months and we were told at the hospital to brace ourselves for the worst," Ms Crack said.

"It wasn't until we had been admitted for several hours that it was discovered that he had Type 1 Diabetes. That night our lives changed forever.

"We were flown to Brisbane Royal Children's hospital where he spent four days in ICU and another two days on the ward, for us to learn all we could about the daily management of his condition.

"That was almost 11 years ago."

It was discovered that Ms Crack's second child, Emily, had T1 diabetes at 18 months old and her youngest child William was diagnosed last year.

"It was a huge adjustment and we now have a new 'normal'," Ms Crack said.

"Days full of finger pricks, counting carbs, pumping, hypos, broken sleep, pump changes with loads of tears and tantrums.

"All three of my children are healthy and happy, most of the time, and can't wait for the day that there is a cure for Type 1, hence the reason we choose to help raise funds so that this can be achieved."

She said the One Walk event was sure to make a difference in the lives of kids diagnosed with T1 Diabetes on the Fraser Coast.

"I really look up to my kids, and I'm proud of them every single day," Ms Crack said.

"I want to show others in the community they're not alone and help offer support for families."

Participants can choose from a 3km or 6km walk, starting from Scarness Park on the Esplanade.

Sign on is at 7am. The walk starts at 9am.

There will be a jumping castle, face painting and wall climb to keep the kids entertained.

To find out more or donate, phone Ms Crack on 0401 977 594.

Donations can be made at www.jdrf-walk-qld-nt-2017.everydayhero.com/au/ karlene or www.walk.jdrf. org.au/ qld/hervey-bay/.