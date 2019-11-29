Help name a piece of Maryborough history

Councillor Paul Truscott and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour test out the new bridge at the Original Maryborough Site.

THE FRASER COAST Regional Council is calling on the community to help name the new bridge at the Original Maryborough Town Site.

A suggestion has been made to nominate the Mooging Bridge as a possible Butchulla name.

In the book Legends of Moonie Jarl the Mooging story relates to the formation of nearby Baddow Island.

The new structure was built after the old bridge rotted away, councillor Paul Truscott said.

"Visitors can now gain easy access along the pathway to explore the parklands," Cr Truscott said.

The Original Maryborough Site is a heritage-listed archaeological site in Russell St, Maryborough.

The 28ha site was occupied between 1848 and 1855.

The town was eventually moved four kilometres to encompass the current city centre.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the site was unique.

"The Original Maryborough Site is a very significant historical place and a pleasurable riverside park to visit. It is a tranquil place where one can imagine the past and experience nature," Cr Seymour said.

The council is also asking for community feedback on naming a conservation reserve in Urraween.

About 40,000sq m of area next to Fairway Drive Reserve was owned by the Pantlin family before being transferred to the council last year for the community to enjoy.

A suggestion has been made to nominate Pantlin's Reserve as a possible name for the land.

The public can email feedback or submissions to openspace&environment@frasercoast.qld.gov.au before December 27.