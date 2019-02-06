Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's Aimee Carey with school supplies that have been donated.
Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's Aimee Carey with school supplies that have been donated. Carlie Walker
News

Help needed to send Fraser Coast students back to school.

Carlie Walker
by
6th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS CHILDREN head back to school this month, families across the region are facing hardship.

From new books to calculators and uniforms, Aimee Carey from Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre is hoping to help out.

She is accepting donations of a range of back to school items in the hopes of helping out families in need.

Ms Carey said a number of children needed assistance, with the start of the school year placing families under pressure.

She said items that were needed included exercise books, school utensils, stationary, pens, highlighters and school uniforms.

"It can be really hard at the start of the year," she said.

"It's expensive for families."

Ms Carey encouraged those wishing to donate to head to www.givit.org.au and look for local families in need.

She said people placed notices of what they needed and those wishing to help could contribute from the website.

Alternatively, items were also being collected at the neighbourhood centre.

So far more than 946,000 items have been donated to people in need through the nation-wide website.

Fraser Coast families in need can be found by searching for the region's postcodes.

Maryborough families have posted to the site, some needing bedding, furniture, pillows and mattresses.

In Hervey Bay, families urgently require school clothes, with some unable to send their children back to school without the proper uniform.

School uniforms requested on the site included a boy's size 10 shirt for Pialba State School and a shirt for Urangan Point State School.
 

More Stories

charity fcschool help hervey bay neighbourhood centre
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    RENEWABLE REVOLUTION: Coast's biggest solar farm switches on

    premium_icon RENEWABLE REVOLUTION: Coast's biggest solar farm switches on

    News Occupying a size of about 176 football fields and boasting 290,000 solar panels, the site is already generating enough electricity to power up to 40,000 homes

    • 6th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    SUBBIES STUNG: Company collapse leaves locals in lurch

    premium_icon SUBBIES STUNG: Company collapse leaves locals in lurch

    News It's a taste of what's happening across Queensland

    • 6th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    OUR SAY: Don't miss your chance to see Shakespeare

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Don't miss your chance to see Shakespeare

    News I was a total nerd in high school.

    • 6th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    Barra is back on the menu but be aware

    premium_icon Barra is back on the menu but be aware

    Fishing Barramundi season re-opened on February 1