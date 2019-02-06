Help needed to send Fraser Coast students back to school.

AS CHILDREN head back to school this month, families across the region are facing hardship.



From new books to calculators and uniforms, Aimee Carey from Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre is hoping to help out.



She is accepting donations of a range of back to school items in the hopes of helping out families in need.



Ms Carey said a number of children needed assistance, with the start of the school year placing families under pressure.



She said items that were needed included exercise books, school utensils, stationary, pens, highlighters and school uniforms.



"It can be really hard at the start of the year," she said.



"It's expensive for families."



Ms Carey encouraged those wishing to donate to head to www.givit.org.au and look for local families in need.



She said people placed notices of what they needed and those wishing to help could contribute from the website.



Alternatively, items were also being collected at the neighbourhood centre.



So far more than 946,000 items have been donated to people in need through the nation-wide website.



Fraser Coast families in need can be found by searching for the region's postcodes.



Maryborough families have posted to the site, some needing bedding, furniture, pillows and mattresses.



In Hervey Bay, families urgently require school clothes, with some unable to send their children back to school without the proper uniform.



School uniforms requested on the site included a boy's size 10 shirt for Pialba State School and a shirt for Urangan Point State School.

