Help paint the town pink for breast cancer awareness

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service is calling on Fraser Coast businesses and organisations to help paint the town pink by using its special pink BreastScreen cups during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Cafes and canteens can promote the work of the WBHHS BreastScreen service and are encouraging women to book a life-saving mammogram.

The pink cups are priced at a discounted wholesale rate for local businesses and organisations, making them an affordable alternative to regular disposable coffee cups.

"We're asking local businesses and organisations to partner with us in our effort to paint the Wide Bay pink this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month," Wide Bay BreastScreen Manager Dianne Dingle said.

"One simple way to support the great work of our BreastScreen team is by replacing your normal disposable coffee cups with our special pink cups, which prominently feature the 13 20 50 BreastScreen number on them.

"By purchasing these cups, your business or organisation will be highlighting the importance of women having regular mammograms and hopefully they will spark conversations over a cuppa.

"Our hope is those conversations will lead to women booking BreastScreen appointments. An appointment only takes 30 minutes, and that's half an hour that could save your life."

The pink cups come in both small and medium size and are sold in packets of 1000. The cups will be delivered for free to participating businesses and organisations, and donation boxes will also be distributed.

Anyone interested in stocking the pink cups can email WBHHS-Cancer-Care-Service@health.qld.gov.au or telephone 4325 6310 for more information.