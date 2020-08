Police are seeking help to find an electric mobility scooter.

Police are seeking help to find an electric mobility scooter.

POLICE are asking for help to find a mobility scooter, believed to have been stolen from a Torbanlea address.

Between 11am and 12.30pm on August 4, unknown offenders took the scooter from its charging location at a Union St home.

The scooter is described as a Solax Invalid brand, silver in colour, as pictured.

Anyone with information is urged to call Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP2001632073.