POLICE need help identifying a person of interest in relation to an attempted break in on the Esplanade at Pialba.

It’s understood the break in attempt occurred in the storage area of a Seafront Oval building, about 11pm on July 4.

No entry was gained.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police and quote reference number QP2001391225.