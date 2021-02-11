Help police track down stolen moped

The public has been asked to help locate a stolen moped which was taken from a Hervey Bay address on December 13.

It alleged that between 5pm on December 13 and 4am on December 14 unknown offenders attended the front of the address on Hibiscus Street, Urangan, and stolen the silver, black and red Taiwan Golden Bee Bullet Moped featuring Queensland registration 889SP.

If you have seen this moped around, please contact police.

Public assistance is needed to find a stolen moped.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002564935 within the online suspicious activity form.