Help this family in their cancer fight

FOR the Henley's, fundraising is a family affair - and one that has seen some cool results thanks to a little ingenuity. Tragan Henley is warming up to take part in this year's Maryborough Relay For Life, with her daughter Elliot, age 8, and son Declan, age 5, as part of the team Lisa's Legacy.

As part of the team's fundraising efforts, Ms Henley said her children had been selling water bottle covers made by their nan Lesley Henley at their school, St Helens State School.

"My mum made the kids water bottle covers for Christmas and we saw how well they worked in keeping drinks cool,” Ms Henley said.

"It's been a really hot summer in Maryborough and with the covers you can send the kids off to school and their water bottle will stay frozen.

"Through Elliot and Declan selling the covers at school and my mum telling her sewing class, the word has spread.

"We have been selling them for around seven weeks and already sold 130.

Cancer Council Queensland is encouraging locals to join the Lisa's Legacy team in making a difference by getting involved.

We commend the Henley family and their team, Lisa's Legacy, for their dedication to fundraising.

By supporting the fundraising efforts of local Relayers and participating in Relay For Life, you can make a vital difference right here in the local community.

We currently have 29 teams registered for Maryborough Relay For Life, but need many more participants to get involved and show they care.

Each donation, no matter how big or small, helps fund our work and in turn, provides vital support and care for Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer.

Registration is $30 per person until May 1 or $40 on the day.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone the Fundraising Hotline 1300 65 65 85.

KATIE CLIFT

Cancer Council Media Advisor