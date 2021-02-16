Help track down car stolen from Maryborough

Police are asking for the public's help to track down a stolen vehicle.

Police are asking for the public's help to track down a stolen vehicle.

The public is being asked to help police track down a car stolen in Maryborough.

Officers from Maryborough Police Station are seeking assistance from the community to help locate or provide information regarding a recent alleged vehicle theft from an address at Ellena Street.

It is alleged that about 8.30pm on February 12, a silver 2009 Ford Falcon was broken into and stolen.

If you have any information that may assist in the investigation, please contact police with the details below.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100284313 within the online suspicious activity form.